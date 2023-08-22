Products
Typography ebook

Unlock the power of typography as a graphic designer

Free
Embed
Ebook with a total of 32 pages of content about typography in graphic design in which I teach you from basic concepts to more complex parts as well as give you tips on how to use and choose typography as a graphic designer.
Launched in
Typography
Education
Graphic Design
 by
The makers of Typography ebook
About this launch
0
reviews
23
followers
was hunted by
Carlos Huertas
in Typography, Education, Graphic Design. Made by
Carlos Huertas
. Featured on August 23rd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Typography ebook's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-