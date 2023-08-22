Products
Typography ebook
Typography ebook
Unlock the power of typography as a graphic designer
Ebook with a total of 32 pages of content about typography in graphic design in which I teach you from basic concepts to more complex parts as well as give you tips on how to use and choose typography as a graphic designer.
Launched in
Typography
Education
Graphic Design
by
The makers of Typography ebook
About this launch
Typography ebook
Unlock the power of typography as a graphic designer
Typography ebook by
Typography ebook
was hunted by
Carlos Huertas
in
Typography
,
Education
,
Graphic Design
. Made by
Carlos Huertas
. Featured on August 23rd, 2023.
Typography ebook
is not rated yet. This is Typography ebook's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report