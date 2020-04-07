Discussion
Hsiaoming Yang
Maker
Typlog has been running quietly for nearly 3 years. It was started as my hobby project to replace my own static site generator. In the first version, it was a static site generator with admin portal to create and edit posts. Later, I found it was not easy to add new feature, it then became dynamic. With the power of cache, it is still blazing fast, from nginx log, the average rendering time is 3ms. There are some features that I am proud of: 1. Well designed themes and templates 2. Invention of image gallery in Markdown: https://blog.typlog.com/images 3. Many useful built-in integrations: https://typlog.com/integrations/ 4. Compatible with microformats and microdata 5. WebSub & Webmention support Here are some example sites: 1. my own blog: https://lepture.com/ 2. official blog: https://blog.typlog.com/ And the price is pretty affordable. We are offering a **25% coupon** for Product Hunt users. Use this link to sign up: https://typlog.com/?utm_source=p... When you add your credit card, you will see a coupon in your billing page.
Pretty simple, cool, blogging service.
@lichtspektrum 原来杜老师英文是Steven
