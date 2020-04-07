Review of Typlog as a turnkey platform for IndieWeb as a Service Yesterday I ran across a tweet in the IndieWeb chat announcing that Typlog, a hosted website/blogging platform, now supports Webmention. Webmention is supported on Typlog now: https://t.co/iiY5SgWssf - Typlog (@typlog) March 30, 2020 I looked at their website, and it also looks like they support a few other IndieWeb building blocks including WebSub and RelMeAuth by leveraging Twitter and GitHub.