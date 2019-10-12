Typewise Keyboard

Discussion
David Eberle
Hey PH guys, I’m David and together with @janis_berneker we are the co-founders of Typewise. Our vision is to make it simple and natural to interact with our beloved gadgets. The keyboard is the most used interface, but it hasn’t really changed since it was designed for the typewriter over 140 years ago. While this is fine for ten-finger typing, for us it simply doesn’t work well on a small touch screen. That’s why we designed a keyboard specifically for smartphones, with larger keys that are easy to hit, and swipe gestures that make use of the possibilities of touch screens. What’s the result? Mainly a lot less (approx. 80%) annoying typos (read more about this on Medium, including results from a large-scale scientific study: https://uxdesign.cc/why-we-strug...). A few things we think are cool (and are not on the screenshots): - When you modify an autocorrection, Typewise learns from that - Typewise looks at where exactly you hit the keys, and optimizes in the background - No need to switch between your selected languages - Long press on space to move the cursor - You can pretty much customize anything - We have an awesome community that is very welcoming to new joiners 🤗 Right now we’re in public beta and by registering I’ll add you on TestFlight / Google Play asap! We’d love to get your feedback and happy to answer any questions 🙏 Cheers, David
It is the best typing experience that I have ever had
Amazingly effective and efficient typing! Love it!
Great Keyboard, type more precisely and with less typos, much faster! I'm using it since some years (former WRIO) and it's still getting better.
Awesome app, works well for both English and Spanish 🤩
