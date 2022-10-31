Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Typewise
See Typewise’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Typewise API
Ranked #7 for today
Typewise API
Text prediction and autocorrect engine
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Supercharge your software with text prediction and autocorrect API, fully customizable to your specific use case:
🔮 Sentence Prediction
🖋️ Autocorrect & Grammar Check
🧠 Custom AI Models
🌎 Language Detection (40+ languages)
🕵️ Emoji Search
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Typewise
Emma
Ad
Deploy applications in any cloud within seconds with emma
About this launch
Typewise
Text prediction software
85
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Typewise API by
Typewise
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
David Eberle
and
Janis Berneker
. Featured on November 4th, 2022.
Typewise
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 81 users. It first launched on October 13th, 2019.
Upvotes
6
Comments
3
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#190
Report