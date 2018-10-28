TypeStory.co is : a simplified user-story writing tool for product designers and managers.
It is a common knowledge that a user story should not be too broad or too detailed. Too detailed and you get lost reading it. Too broad and you miss out important information. Despite the fact that everyone writing style differs, we still need to write something that is easily understandable to almost everyone. For someone new to writing technical document of such, finding the middle ground might be a daunting task to accomplish. Therefore I created this tool to help out some of the new guys on training in my current company and I think it might be useful for others outside of the company. I am attempting a better and faster way of writing user stories especially for entry level UX designer and project managers or owners. On there you can: - Write an epic faster and cleaner. - Write precise and informative user stories - Write acceptance criteria - And export them to excel. This is good especially for project management student and others who are just learning how to write users stories that is understandable to almost everyone, in simple and clear standard format. Feedback will be much appreciated.
