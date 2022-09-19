Products
Typed
Connect the docs to streamline collaboration
Trusted by Google, Typed is a collaborative document tool that optimizes teamwork by connecting your team’s scattered docs and workflows.
Invest now in your team’s second brain that grows smarter with more docs 🧠
Android
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
Typed
About this launch
Typed
For documentation writing with resource management
Typed by
Typed
was hunted by
Brian Shin
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Brian Shin
,
Woojin Andy Kim
,
Seungmin Lee
,
Clint Yoo
,
Minwoo Cho
and
Taehoon Park
. Featured on September 19th, 2022.
Typed
is rated
5/5 ★
by 49 users. It first launched on October 23rd, 2020.
Upvotes
138
Comments 54
54
Day rank #2
#2
Week rank #2
#2
