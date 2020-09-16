discussion
Baptiste Arnaud
MakerEntrepreneur | Full stack Developer
🤔 Problem Forms are boring. 😩 They have been modernized also thanks to Typeform in particular, but the experience remains the same: questions and holes. And, it's expensive. On the other hand, there are Google Forms, which are not sexy enough. 🙄 I needed a tool that : - Is simple to use 🤩 - Offers a unique experience to my audience. 😍 - Does not cost a fortune 💰 🔥 Solution A no-code conversation builder that allows you to engage your prospects, increase your response rate, and collect more valuable data compared to a classic form. Stand out from the competition and start chatting with your audience: - 📨 Lead generation - 🙏 Customer support - 📊 Survey - 🚀 Product launch - 📝 Conversational resume - 🎫 Event registration - 💌 Customer feedback - 📅 Making appointments - 💻 Startup MVP - 🕹️ Quiz - ❓ FAQ I would love to get feedback from you. Let me know if you have any questions.
It looks like an amazing tool. Congrats Baptiste!
@kathryn_schutte1 Thank you! Feel free to try it out and let me know what you think :)
Nice tool ! I will try Good job Baptiste
@thomas_bonfils Thank you Thomas! 🦾
@theomarechall1 Thank you Théo for your support 😻. At Typebot, we strongly believe that conversational apps will become the new standard
Looks great! Even the signup process is a conversation. :)
@timotheejeannin Thank you Timothée! Indeed, chatbot use cases are endless 😎