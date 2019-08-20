Deals
Type Loop
Type Loop
Animated text on your photos, from your phone
iPhone
Art
+ 5
Type Loop is an app that lets you create unique text animations on top of your photos. You can download it and share it on your story. It comes with 12 text loops, and 9 effects and distortions. It's free to download and no sign up required.
Mike Hobi
Maker
A colleague and I have been working on this for almost a year, and we're excited to share with everyone!
