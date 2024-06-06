Launches
Tyms
Tyms
Modern accounting ERP for ambitious businesses.
Tyms is an automation focused and AI-powered financial accounting software for modern businesses and their finance team. Business owners and finance teams who want to invest in automating their financial accounting processes, choose Tyms.
Android
Artificial Intelligence
Accounting
Tyms
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Stripe
42,055 upvotes
Subscription and payment collection from customers.
AWS Activate
2 upvotes
Amazing credit to facilitate hosting while building and launching.
OpenAI Assistants API
156 upvotes
For the integration of generative AI in chat and conversational insights.
About this launch
Tyms
Modern accounting ERP for ambitious businesses.
Tyms by
Tyms
was hunted by
Ibrahim Adepoju
in
Android
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Accounting
. Made by
Praise Arannilewa
,
Ibrahim Adepoju
and
Yezid Olanase
. Featured on June 7th, 2024.
Tyms
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Tyms's first launch.
