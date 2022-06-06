Products
Home
Product
Tydo
Tydo
100% free analytics for your Shopify store
Combine Shopify store data with the tools and channels you love to create a single source of insight. Loved by Birthdate Co., Dose, and Disco.
Analytics
Marketing
E-Commerce
Report Cards by Sharma Brands x Tydo
About this launch
Tydo by
Report Cards by Sharma Brands x Tydo
Brian Sugar
Analytics
Marketing
E-Commerce
Scott Sonneborn
Manav Kohli
Erin Falter
Rachel Cantor
Zachary Keener
. Featured on June 7th, 2022.
Report Cards by Sharma Brands x Tydo
4.7/5 ★
by 25 users. It first launched on April 20th, 2021.
Upvotes
19
Comments
1
Daily rank
#5
Weekly rank
#15
