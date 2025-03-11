Launches
Twos PALs
This is a launch from Twos
See 1 previous launch
Twos PALs
AI-powered lists that save you time
Personal Active Lists (PALs) take what you write and automatically create reminders/events, detect tasks, get product links, map directions, and 30+ more use-cases. "AI features that are genuinely helpful, not just gimmicks."
Productivity
Notes
Artificial Intelligence
Twos
Notes, tasks, reminders, events & lists in one simple place
4.93 out of 5.0
Twos PALs by
Twos
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
Notes
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Twos Joe ✌️
Parker Klein
Niño Piamonte
. Featured on March 18th, 2025.
Twos
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 234 users. It first launched on July 18th, 2023.