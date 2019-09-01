Log InSign up
Twobird

Your emails, thoughts & to-dos all in one inbox

Write emails, create notes, set reminders and assign to-dos — your everyday tools in Twobird. A new email app from the makers of Notability.
Discussion
1 Review5.0/5
Devesh Kumar
Devesh Kumar
Hunter
Just discussed this new email app from the makers of Notability. They are trying to merge notes and email. Good thing is that the app is available for all major platforms and design is very minimal. What do you think of this guys?
Scott Ramsay
Scott Ramsay
Trying this out now. Props to launching on all major apps! Hopefully this can replace bloated Spark. As a left handed user thank you for adding touch slide out gesture for the sidebar on mobile! Would love to be able to swipe left or full right swipe to delete a message like you can set in Spark. Best of luck 🙌
