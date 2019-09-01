Discussion
Hunter
Devesh Kumar
Just discussed this new email app from the makers of Notability. They are trying to merge notes and email. Good thing is that the app is available for all major platforms and design is very minimal. What do you think of this guys?
Trying this out now. Props to launching on all major apps! Hopefully this can replace bloated Spark. As a left handed user thank you for adding touch slide out gesture for the sidebar on mobile! Would love to be able to swipe left or full right swipe to delete a message like you can set in Spark. Best of luck 🙌
