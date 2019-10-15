Discussion
Daniel Greenberg
Maker
Pro
Two Tweets & A Lie is a card game based on the popular icebreaker Two Truths and a Lie but around celebrities’ ludicrously insane tweets. To better understand the game, check out our campaign, but at the simplest level, the goal is to guess the fictional tweets and be the first to ten points. We consider you a friend of ours, and for that, we want to offer you not one, but two, awesome perks. First, we are offering $5 off our game’s sticker price ($30) and selling it for $25 on Kickstarter. Two, we are offering an exclusive “brands” pack only on Kickstarter that features some of everyone's favorite Twitter brands like Moon Pie, Netflix, Wendys, Burger King and more. We hope you back our project, and if you ever want to reach out to me personally, here is my cell - (347) 699-4724
