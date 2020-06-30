Discussion
Hey, product hunt! Maker of Twitter Turing Test here. I wanted to create a quick demo demonstrating an interesting application of natural language processing. The core model uses Open AI's GPT-2 [1] model and fine-tunes it on different categories of tweets. This model is then deployed to a realtime endpoint and wrapped up in a fun game. Try it, it can be tougher than you think! If you're a developer and interested in the source code it took to develop this model, I've open-sourced my project [2]. Disclaimer: I'm also the developer behind Model Zoo, the platform this game is deployed on. [1] https://openai.com/blog/better-l... [2] https://github.com/model-zoo/twi...
