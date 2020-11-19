discussion
Kiren Srinivasan
MakerFounder of Zestrepreneur
What's up Product Hunt fam 😸 I don't know about many of you, but I can probably be clinically diagnosed as a Twitter addict. However, Twitter has been a game-changer for me, with the pros outweighing the cons. For years, Twitter has helped me develop long-lasting relationships, both personal and professional. I've even gotten 2 jobs because of Twitter. Tweeps have also helped me develop my network even further off-platform, providing warm intros to investors and other really cool people. I had an idea to create a similar experience on-platform, and now it's here! Parker, Paul, and I teamed up to create Twitter Intro over the span of a weekend. Twitter Intro is a Chrome extension where you can look at a person's profile and figure out which of your Twitter friends can intro you to them. The extension works by retrieving all of the people that the profile you're looking at follows who also follow you. We'd love to have you try it out and see what you think!
