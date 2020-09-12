Twitter-Free Mornings

  1. Home
Silence the noise for a bit every morning.

Get a bit of time back every morning by hiding your Twitter feed until 11AM every day. You know that it's for the best.
Austin Moninger
Hey PH! 👋 A few weeks ago, I sent out this tweet saying I would venmo everyone who liked it if I didn't launch something on Product Hunt: https://twitter.com/austinmoning... In very meta fashion, I present to you a tool to bring down your Twitter usage. I try to keep my mornings sacred, which means preventing myself from using the site that distracts me the most. Hope you get a kick out of it! If you like it, feel free to share it with your friends (or enemies).
michelle
Woohoo! Go Austin. 🔥
Austin Moninger
@michschwartzman1 Thanks Michelle! Probably wouldn't have been inspired to finish it if it weren't for the browser extension builder community you connected me with 😄
Charles ScheuerCS / OSCM @ wustl
this will prevent me from wasting time when i’m drinking my coffee! I like how you set a hard deadline for shipping
Austin Moninger
@scheuercharles It was an interesting experiment for sure!
Catherine Y.
Congrats on the launch Austin!! This is awesome, need this on my phone so I don't check Twitter when I wake up...
Austin Moninger
@catyeo18 Thanks Catherine! In my experience, downloading twitter on my phone is a death wish to my focus 😅
Basile Samelmaking 200wordsaday.com
Congrats on the launch Austin! Cool extension I definitely need :)
