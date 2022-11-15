Products
Home
→
Product
→
Twitter Definitely Not Blue
Twitter Definitely Not Blue
Delete Twitter Blue, make life simple
There's a satisfying schadenfreude about seeing everyone get worked up over something that can be taken away easily. This extension removes all traces of blue from the feed so you can go about your day in peace.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
by
Twitter Definitely Not Blue
About this launch
Twitter Definitely Not Blue
Delete Twitter Blue, Make Life Simple. A Chrome Extension
Twitter Definitely Not Blue by
Twitter Definitely Not Blue
was hunted by
Doug Silkstone
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Doug Silkstone
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
Twitter Definitely Not Blue
is not rated yet. This is Twitter Definitely Not Blue's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#79
