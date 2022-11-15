Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Twitter Definitely Not Blue
Twitter Definitely Not Blue

Twitter Definitely Not Blue

Delete Twitter Blue, make life simple

Free
There's a satisfying schadenfreude about seeing everyone get worked up over something that can be taken away easily. This extension removes all traces of blue from the feed so you can go about your day in peace.
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Productivity by
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours
About this launch
Twitter Definitely Not BlueDelete Twitter Blue, Make Life Simple. A Chrome Extension
0
reviews
4
followers
was hunted by
Doug Silkstone
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity. Made by
Doug Silkstone
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Twitter Definitely Not Blue's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#79