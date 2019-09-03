Discussion
Maker
Amir Salihefendic
Hi Product Hunters 👋 We're releasing Twist Remote Work Guides, resources on how to build, run, and scale remote teams. At Doist, we believe that remote work could be a paradigm shift similar to the industrialization age. These guides collect our lessons from being a remote team for 10+ years. They also include advice from folks at other successful remote and distributed teams like Buffer, Help Scout, Automattic, Stripe, etc. We hope these guides can inspire even more people and companies to join the remote revolution! 🌏
