Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
twine for Zoom
Ranked #6 for today
twine for Zoom
Speed networking and matchmaking on Zoom
Visit
Upvote 27
Unlimited, Free for July
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Zoom Breakout Rooms, made easy. Automatically match your Zoom meeting participants for timed, back-to-back conversations based on any variable the host determines. Speed networking, mentor-mentee matching, & more.
Bring connection back to your team.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Human Resources
by
twine
Follow for updates
Kalendar AI
Ad
Book new revenue on autopilot with AI
About this launch
twine
Roll your own roulette-style, face-to-face networking.
17
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
twine for Zoom by
twine
was hunted by
Lawrence Coburn
in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Evan Casey
,
Diana Rau
,
Lawrence Coburn
,
Taylor McLoughlin
,
Samantha Steger
,
Oliver Murray
,
Zola Zermeño
,
Helena Merk
,
Brian Li
,
Austin Carter
,
Brandon Catcho
,
Josh Lee
,
Ross Mayfield
,
Anh Nguyen
and
Arun J
. Featured on June 28th, 2022.
twine
is rated
5/5 ★
by 17 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2020.
Upvotes
27
Comments
10
Daily rank
#6
Weekly rank
#13
Report