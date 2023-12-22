Products
Twine
Twine
Android Launcher with AI Assistant
The Twine Launcher is a new type of launcher that integrates an AI Assistant into your homescreen and organizes your apps based on how you use them.
Launched in
Android
Virtual Assistants
by
Twine
The makers of Twine
About this launch
Twine
Android Launcher with AI Assistant
Twine by
Twine
was hunted by
Paul McDonald
in
Android
,
Virtual Assistants
. Made by
Paul McDonald
. Featured on December 24th, 2023.
Twine
is not rated yet. This is Twine's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
