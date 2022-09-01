Products
twimbit
twimbit
Industry intelligence for executives and teams
twimbit is a platform for executives and teams to master industry intelligence.
It delivers a heightened user experience with a hassle-free login, personalised feeds and subscriptions for you to consume unlimited insights in your favourite format.
Business Intelligence
Online Learning
Community
Twimbit
About this launch
Twimbit
Industry intelligence for executives and teams
twimbit by
Twimbit
was hunted by
Michael Novotny
in
Business Intelligence
,
Online Learning
,
Community
. Made by
Trunali Wagh
,
Hamza Husein
,
Aman Sharma
,
Varnika Goel
,
Shalini Bose
,
Deepa Mohan
,
Sumit Pandey
,
Gaurav Kumar
,
Siddhant Kumar
,
Emmanuel Toppo
,
karan sangoi
,
Rahul Nenavath
,
Shivam Kumar
,
Shahid Hannure
and
Revanth
. Featured on September 2nd, 2022.
Twimbit
is not rated yet. This is Twimbit's first launch.
