Twig is a lightweight, modern macOS markdown editor written in Swift
Reviews
- Pros:
Beautiful, Native, and damnit it's a Markdown editor, whats not to likeCons:
None
Beautiful, Native, and damnit it's a Markdown editor, whats not to like as said in the Pros section! :DStefan Petrovic has used this product for one day.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Alexander Isora 🦄@alexanderisora · Founder @ Unicorn Platform.
I enjoy using native apps: Sketch, SublimeText, Telegram. I'm addicted to the smoothness their UI give to me :> Gonna try Twig just because it's written in Swift, not in JS.
Upvote Share·