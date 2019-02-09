Log InSign up
Twig

A lightweight, modern macOS markdown editor written in Swift

Twig is a lightweight, modern macOS markdown editor written in Swift

Reviews

Stefan Petrovic
    Pros: 

    Beautiful, Native, and damnit it's a Markdown editor, whats not to like

    Cons: 

    None

    Beautiful, Native, and damnit it's a Markdown editor, whats not to like as said in the Pros section! :D

    Stefan Petrovic has used this product for one day.
Discussion

Alexander Isora 🦄
Alexander Isora 🦄@alexanderisora · Founder @ Unicorn Platform.
I enjoy using native apps: Sketch, SublimeText, Telegram. I'm addicted to the smoothness their UI give to me :> Gonna try Twig just because it's written in Swift, not in JS.
