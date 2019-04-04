Log InSign up
Twemoji 12.0

Twitter’s open source emoji featuring 3,071 emojis for free

Twitter’s open source emoji has you covered for all your project's emoji needs. With support for the latest Unicode emoji specification, featuring 3,071 emojis, and all for free.
Sasha Koss
 
Helpful
  • Sasha Koss
    Sasha KossIndie Maker
    Pros: 

    The best free Emoji set

    Cons: 

    I don't know any

    I use it for years, and I'm so glad to see Twitter updating it.

    Sasha Koss has used this product for one year.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Twitter emoji's are probably my favourite style, love the more playful approach to the design
