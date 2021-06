There are a number of rich text edtors, but they style using CSS. This means that their output can not be used in simple text fields, for example on Twitter and Facebook.

Our WYSIWYG editor uses only unicode chars and can be used in a͟n͟y πŸ†ƒπŸ ΄πŸ†‡πŸ†ƒ πŸ„±πŸ„ΎπŸ ‡.