Tweet Your Voice

Ryan Hoover
Hunter
Glad to see Twitter experimenting with audio, especially with the rise of AirPods/bluetooth headphones and smart speakers further decrease friction to consume and create. That said, the biggest challenge (imho) for Twitter is that it's text-first. People come to the platform ready to consume and create text, not audio. Something like this might be better suited for its own app/destination, but then you have a distribution challenge. Will Twitter spin this off into an audio-first experience longer term? 🤔
Pro
@rrhoover My instant reaction was the same. Though then I realised that I happily consume videos on twitter (always have a pair of headphones). And obviously video tends to convey better than text. Audio creation is easier >> more audio tweets will be generated than videos. It might just end up taking audio consumption mainstream. Though audio first is a long way from here.
Pro
I think Josh Constine summed it up really well :-D - https://twitter.com/JoshConstine...
@rrhoover one more maker: @jakhorner https://mobile.twitter.com/jakho...
Would say that Twitter is "visual" first, not just text....if they added transcripts to the audio clips, they might be able to get away with not needing another app/destination. But - even with transcript support - the bandwidth of audio is so much lower than text/images - I think that's the main point of friction, in addition to the user needing to have headphones in.
If they do create a standalone app focused on audio, I'd much prefer they focus on the discovery, consumption, and sharing of podcasts than a UGC play. Many startups have tried to make UGC audio work and none have succeed. I suspect this is because there isn't actual user demand for such a thing. Audio as a medium has a higher barrier to entry for creators and a different use case than visual alternatives (text, images, video).
@alexcartaz Clubhouse is UGC audio-first and seems to be headed towards success. I think you’re right about the past, but can definitely see this changing in the future as people get more comfortable sharing their voices online.
@bethstachenfeld I’ve really enjoyed a number of conversations on CH, but so far that seems to be a live chat experience btw established and up and coming experts in various (mostly tech) fields Traditionally by UGC I guess I mean recorded audio that is consumed later, async, on-demand CH may end up solving a real problem making it easier for interesting ppl to spin up podcast-like content, removing some friction on the creation side (or maybe some kind of live chat experience), but it doesn’t follow that every single person needs a microphone or that others will want to listen. Voice is higher friction than text and therefore users are more discerning in their consumption of it
@alexcartaz Ah yeah I see what you're saying. There's definitely a difference when it's async vs sync