Tweet Toilet
Tweet Toilet
Tweet without going on Twitter
Use Twitter without going on Twitter. - Blazing-fast keyboard shortcut to tweet from any webpage! - Post without opening up x.com to stop yourself from getting caught up scrolling - Simultaneously increase and reduce your Twitter usage
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Twitter
Tweet Toilet by
Tweet Toilet
was hunted by
Henry Dowling
in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Twitter
. Made by
Henry Dowling
and
Zak El hjouji
. Featured on April 29th, 2025.
Tweet Toilet
is not rated yet. This is Tweet Toilet's first launch.