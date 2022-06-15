Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Tweek 2.0
Ranked #17 for today
Tweek 2.0
Fast and minimal weekly calendar App
Visit
Upvote 5
50% OFF Annual Premium
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Tweek is a free personal and shared to do list app to organize your tasks and collaborate on them online with your team or family. It provides a weekly calendar view mode and a reminder app.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Calendar
by
Tweek
Flatfile
Promoted
The platform to replace your homegrown importer
About this launch
Tweek 2.0 by
Tweek
was hunted by
Karl Plaude
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Calendar
. Made by
Karl Plaude
and
Alex
. Featured on June 16th, 2022.
Tweek
is rated
3.9/5 ★
by 52 users. It first launched on September 2nd, 2020.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Daily rank
#17
Weekly rank
#58
Report