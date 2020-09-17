discussion
Romaric Mourgues
MakerCTO @ Twake
Hello PH! 😀 Second Twake's maker here, we are very happy to be on Product Hunt today, I hope you'll love the product like we do ❤️ We use Twake on a daily basis like hundred of other users, thousands of messages are sent every day and since we are open source a strong community is growing and give us dozens of ideas to improve Twake 🚀 Oh and did I tell you that we have a lot of integrations and a complete dev API ? 🎉 Feel free to use Twake, send us you thoughtful comments, and don't forget to give us a star on our GitHub 🌟
Hello PH! 👋 Twake's maker here. First, thank you to @chrismessina for the hunt! We built Twake to make your projects easy. Before, we deployed several tools (slack, gdrive, trello, ...) for our projects. We invited all partners on all these tools. It was very boring. Today, you just have to create a channel on Twake to share documents, exchange via chat, share work via a kanban. We worked like crazy for more than two years. We are very proud to finally launch Twake on Product Hunt! 💪 What are Twake features : 🚀 Quick and simple to use with all your tools in one platform 🗣️ Chat with your team throught channel 🗄️ Store your files in our drive ✍️ Collaboratively edit documents 📌 Organize your tasks to jumpstart your project 👥 Share your workpace with outside collaborators 🇪🇺 All the data is secured, encrypted and hosted on a server in the EU 👐 Open source and self-hostable with the code available on GitHub We have a public roadmap so would love to hear your feedback and feature requests. Thank you!
Everything works perfect. So excited for a hosted version--love Metabase and this makes it super easy to get started.
@michel_philippenko_pro Thank you Michel for your support! 🤗
slick little tool for team collaboration! easy to use and great performance so far
@harsha_kotthapalli Yeaaah, Harsha one of our best user ;)
This is amazing, i'd love to see it connected with integromat :)
@iabpro_lng We are already integrated with n8n and Zapier, we'll integrate integromat soon 🌟
