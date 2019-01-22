TV Time is a simple tool to help you keep track of the TV you're watching and find new shows to watch next.
- Pros:
TV Time is just the best TV show tracker app and the best community around TV shows. It keeps getting better and better.Cons:
Nothing at all
The app is also a good benchmark on how to build a really good UX on mobile, those guys rock.Julien Chaumond has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
Amazing!! Great appCons:
Nothing comes to mind
Highly recommendKevin Ziobrowski has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Hunter
Antonio PintoMaker@toze · co-founder of TV Time
Thanks for hunting our big new release of TV Time @julien_c This new release was a much-needed update (the last revamp was almost 3 years ago) that our team has been working on for nearly 9 months. It took us more time than expected (it always does amiright?), but we didn't want to deliver something half-baked to our 1M DAUs. So we talked with users, crunched data and played with 100s of internal builds to get here. Every screen was reworked with 3 main objectives: - Simplify: we got rid of some features, reworked the navigation, limited the places to track episodes, made text bigger, etc. - Improve Show Discovery: 12 billion episodes have been tracked on TV Time - with almost one billion being tracked every 2 months. This data gives us the opportunity to solve the discovery problem - with so much good TV, what should I actually watch? We're investing significant effort to improve our recommendation engine and by moving Discover to the bottom nav, we've exposured this feature as a primary value proposition of TV Time. - Increase Engagement: hundreds of thousands of people create memes and comment on the episodes they've watched on TV Time. In previous versions, you had to dig to find these episode feeds (many users didn't actually know it existed). In the new version, you simply scroll on the episode page to see comments (if you have marked it as watched obviously, as spoilers are our nemesis). There are still plenty of things to improve and this release is just the first step towards where we want to be, but now is the time to fix bugs and iterate fast! Would love to hear your feedback!
Julien ChaumondHunterHiring@julien_c · CTO at Hugging Face
@toze Wow, congrats on the 1M DAUs, that's impressive! A couple of questions: - How does the usage on Android compare to the one on iOS right now? - Do you have a process to decide which features to get rid of? Are users consensual on which features you can kill?
Antonio PintoMaker@toze · co-founder of TV Time
@julien_c 1/ Android / iOS: right now it's 50/50 2/ no process but we use several inputs like: - how many users are using it (ratio on the WAU) and how often (ratio too) - how much does it clutter the core features – tracking / discovery - user survey answers: we tend to use surveys more and more as we can get answers pretty quickly 3/ it's definitely not consensual. We have a big group of passionated users that are a lot into the social component of the app and that are very loud about it even though 70% mostly use TV Time for the tracking and discovery features. So because we have segments of users that are very different on the app, we often hear complaints from one group or the other ("I don't care about social!" / "why did you remove the video reactions?")
Paolo Furlan@goreste · iOS Developer
Congrats for the 1M DAU and compliments for the app guys! i've been using it for almost 3 years i guess! In the last year i have a problem to use it with the cellular network, it always popup an error when i open it. It works only in wi-fi.
