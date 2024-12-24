Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Tutor LMS 3.0
Tutor LMS 3.0
All-in-One WordPress LMS – No Add-Ons, Just Excellence!
Visit
Upvote 63
With a refreshed design, built-in eCommerce, and AI-powered tools, Tutor LMS 3.0 enables users to easily create engaging online courses, manage subscriptions, and drive revenue—all within Tutor LMS.
Free
Launch tags:
WordPress
•
GitHub
•
No-Code
25% Discount on Pro Plans
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Tutor LMS 3.0
All-in-One WordPress LMS – No Add-Ons, Just Excellence!
5 out of 5.0
Follow
63
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Tutor LMS 3.0 by
Tutor LMS 3.0
was hunted by
Kawshar Ahmed
in
WordPress
,
GitHub
,
No-Code
. Made by
Kawshar Ahmed
. Featured on December 25th, 2024.
Tutor LMS 3.0
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Tutor LMS 3.0's first launch.