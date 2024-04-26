Launches
Reclaim your time with the time tracking app designed for freelancers and small businesses. Turnip makes it easy to track your time as you work, and automatically syncs with the services you already use.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
nivo
nivo
591 upvotes
We used Nivo for all the charts in the stats screens. Great variety of chart types and easy to customise and theme, and they look gorgeous and load quickly. ✨
Phosphor Icons
Phosphor Icons
59 upvotes
Beautiful, well-crafted icons with an array of different styles. The duotone icons are especially nice, and the whole set is easy to expand with custom icons. (We've added an octopus! 🐙)
Chakra UI
Chakra UI
90 upvotes
We tried a whole lot of different UI libraries—including building our own—before we landed on the right fit with Chakra. Totally flexible, smart theming system, and saves us a ton of time. ❤️
About this launch
