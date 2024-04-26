nivo 591 upvotes

We used Nivo for all the charts in the stats screens. Great variety of chart types and easy to customise and theme, and they look gorgeous and load quickly. ✨

Phosphor Icons 59 upvotes

Beautiful, well-crafted icons with an array of different styles. The duotone icons are especially nice, and the whole set is easy to expand with custom icons. (We've added an octopus! 🐙)

Chakra UI 90 upvotes

We tried a whole lot of different UI libraries—including building our own—before we landed on the right fit with Chakra. Totally flexible, smart theming system, and saves us a ton of time. ❤️