We used Nivo for all the charts in the stats screens. Great variety of chart types and easy to customise and theme, and they look gorgeous and load quickly. ✨
Beautiful, well-crafted icons with an array of different styles. The duotone icons are especially nice, and the whole set is easy to expand with custom icons. (We've added an octopus! 🐙)
We tried a whole lot of different UI libraries—including building our own—before we landed on the right fit with Chakra. Totally flexible, smart theming system, and saves us a ton of time. ❤️