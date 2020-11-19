HyperHub SSD storage and 6-in-1 expandable hub - Geeky Gadgets If you are searching for an easy way to add upto 4TB of extra storage together as well as awealth of connectivity to your MacBook, it might be worth your while checking out the new HyperHub SSD and 6-in-1 expandable hub that has just launched via Kickstarter and already blasted past its required pledge goal would still 43 days remaining.