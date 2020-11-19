  1. Home
TurboHub

Fast all-in-one SSD & multiport adapter

HyperHub is the ultimate ultra-fast SSD storage, that packs over 6 various ports within. Unlike any other SSD storage and hub, HyperHub is small in size, fits up to 4TB capacity and accelerates file transfer tasks 7x faster than the typical HDD.
Six-in-One Laptop HubsThe HyperHub external SSD laptop hub is a robust connectivity solution for MacBook Pro users who require a better way to keep their essential peripherals accessible. The device boasts a six-in-one design that can be used with USB-A and USB-C devices, while also offering an HDMI port, ethernet port and even an SD card slot.
HyperHub SSD storage and 6-in-1 expandable hub - Geeky GadgetsIf you are searching for an easy way to add upto 4TB of extra storage together as well as awealth of connectivity to your MacBook, it might be worth your while checking out the new HyperHub SSD and 6-in-1 expandable hub that has just launched via Kickstarter and already blasted past its required pledge goal would still 43 days remaining.
Would you recommend this product?
Derek Young
Hey Product Hunters! Derek here, creator and founder of the TurboHub. Like most tech geeks, we like to stay up to date with the latest devices and gadgets but over the years we end up with a shoebox full of different wires and adapters. It seems impossible to catch up with the latest advancements, every new generation is faster and more powerful but requires more and more data as well as a bundle of clunky adapters to make room for the ports we need. We searched far and wide for an adapter that was both ergonomic and powerful but everything left us wanting more so we (formed a team made up of the best engineers and designers and) decided to build one ourselves. When we told people it is going to have a HDMI, USB 3.1, Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and SD Card ports, they told us it will be too clunky. When we told us it will also carry Terabytes of your data and make it available at blazing fast speeds they called us crazy. After several trips to the drawing board and long nights spent testing, we bring you the SSD & Multiport adapter that will bring together your devices, from the Macbook to your smartphone to your gaming consoles. Come see how we can make your life much easier on our Kickstarter. We would love to hear what you think!
Hey there, very interesting product. Looks like what I've been looking for recently, where do I find more technical details?
Tigran Newman
I've seen a lot of such products, what's the main benefit compared to others?
Such a great product, Happy to see it. I would like to have deeper information. Could you help me, please?
Mushegh Hakobyan
It's already a month I'm looking for an adapter like this. This is really cool and looks great with Mac. It's compact, includes all the ports I will actually use, + huge storage.
