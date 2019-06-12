Log In
A shrunken down retro gaming console from Konami

A faithfully scaled-down version of the original TurboGrafx-16 design, right down to the smallest detail. Don't worry, though--the controllers are still their original size, allowing for exactly the same gameplay experience!
Konami enters the retro console wars with the TurboGrafx-16 MiniKonami's TurboGrafx-16 Mini will recreate the cult classic console in a compact fashion similar to the NES Classic, PlayStation Classic, and Sega Genesis Mini. It will come pre-loaded with classic games and include a recreation of the original TurboGrafx-16 gamepad.
