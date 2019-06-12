Home
Ask
Ship
Makers
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
LIVE Chats
Newsletter
Time Travel
Promoted Jobs
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Radio
Log In
Home
→
TurboGrafx-16 Mini
TurboGrafx-16 Mini
A shrunken down retro gaming console from Konami
Hardware
Games
more info
UPVOTE
3
A faithfully scaled-down version of the original TurboGrafx-16 design, right down to the smallest detail. Don't worry, though--the controllers are still their original size, allowing for exactly the same gameplay experience!
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
38 minutes ago
Konami enters the retro console wars with the TurboGrafx-16 Mini
Konami's TurboGrafx-16 Mini will recreate the cult classic console in a compact fashion similar to the NES Classic, PlayStation Classic, and Sega Genesis Mini. It will come pre-loaded with classic games and include a recreation of the original TurboGrafx-16 gamepad.
Konami announces TurboGrafx-16 Mini console
Konami has announced the latest in the slew of shrunk-down retro consoles, the TurboGrafx-16 Mini. Six games have been announced so far for the system, which will be released in Japan as the PC Engine Mini and in Europe as the PC Engine Core Grafx.
Reviews
Would you recommend TurboGrafx-16 Mini to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
@jakecrump
you might like this!
Upvote
Share
38m
Send