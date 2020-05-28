  1. Home
Truth{set}

Measuring the quality of consumer data

Truth{set} is a data intelligence company focused on validating the accuracy of consumer data. We help companies measure the accuracy of consumer data via Truthscores™ to create a more transparent and equitable marketplace for buyers and sellers of data.
Truthset raises $4.75M to help marketers score their dataData, the cliche goes, is the new oil of the digital economy. But Truth{set} co-founder and CEO Scott McKinley wants to know: "Why does no one care about the quality of that fuel?" That's an issue McKinley saw in his seven years as an executive at Nielsen, where he said he realize...
Very proud to see Truth{set} launch today! They’ve created an industry-first scoring system for data quality so brands can find out the accuracy of the data they’re buying and using. At a time when consumer brands waste an estimated $50 billion each year due to advertising inefficiencies, poor targeting, and fraud - the need to help marketers understand and trust the data that is powering their campaigns is vital. Truth{set} creates a score that allows marketers to measure and act on the accuracy of record-level consumer data. This score is determined through the company’s proprietary Truthscores™, numerical scores between 0.00 and 1.00 that denote the accuracy of data. Data companies can use Truthscores™ to differentiate the quality of their data assets via an independent metric. Truth{set}’s technology is compatible with all leading DSPs, DMPs, and CDPs, and integrates with leading providers like Facebook, LiveRamp and The Trade Desk. These scores are derived by comparing customers’ first, second and third-party data to industry-leading data sets to determine accuracy. To learn more go to: https://www.truthset.io/
