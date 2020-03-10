Discussion
Lieu Dang
Maker
Hi PH, I'm Lieu from the Truth Or Dare team. I'm happy to share with you this fun app for partying games with your friends and family. It's so weird when everyone just looks at their phones when they party together, right? Why don't play Truth Or Dare together? Reveal your friend’s secrets and get to know them better with our outrageously fun and exciting multi-activity game: Truth or Dare - Free Party Game 😜! Hundreds of fun questions and lots of challenging dares will get to anyone’s nerve or break any awkward moments. You can choose the Category to get clean questions and dares with Beginner 😇 or go crazy and extreme with the advanced categories 😈. This truthseeker tool can also turn into a drinking game for your sleepover or night parties. ★★ FEATURES ★★ - Hundreds of FREE Truth and Dare cards 🆓 - Frequently updated with more content 📆 - Many fun categories: Beginner, Fun, Spicy, Crazy, Extreme, Dirty, Hardcore,....💃 - Create your own cards 📝 We'd love to hear your feedback. 🎁🎁🎁 Exclusively for product hunters, I'll be happy to send you a promo code for the free pro version of the app! Please comment below!
