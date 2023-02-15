Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Trutalent
Trutalent

Trutalent

Hire the best talent faster and effortlessly.

Free Options
Embed
Tired of the frustrating process of finding top talent? Our customizable solution makes it easier and faster for ambitious businesses. Define ideal talent, automate sourcing and validate the best fit with advanced analytics. Simplify your hiring process and focus on growing your business with Trutalent.
Launched in Hiring, Productivity, SaaS by
Trutalent
Product Hunt Advertising
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for taking the time to check out our launch - we'd really love to know if our site makes a strong impression with you. There are so many benefits we could mention about the product but is there any one in particular that stands out to you?"

Trutalent
The makers of Trutalent
About this launch
Trutalent
TrutalentHire the best talent faster and effortlessly.
0
reviews
4
followers
Trutalent by
Trutalent
was hunted by
Pius Bozumbil
in Hiring, Productivity, SaaS. Made by
Pius Bozumbil
. Featured on March 6th, 2023.
Trutalent
is not rated yet. This is Trutalent's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#33