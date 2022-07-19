Products
This is the latest launch from Trunk
See Trunk’s previous launch →
Ranked #16 for today
Trunk Merge
Never break your build again
Trunk Merge is an intelligent service that orchestrates merging pull requests to maintain a repository of code that always passes tests.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
by
Trunk
About this launch
Trunk
The DevEx Platform for Modern Engineering
6
reviews
14
followers
Trunk Merge by
Trunk
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Productivity
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
David Apirian
,
Eli Schleifer
,
Matthew Matheson
and
Chris Clearwater
. Featured on July 19th, 2022.
Trunk
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on November 30th, 2021.
Upvotes 6
6
Comments 2
2
Daily rank #16
#16
Weekly rank #42
#42
