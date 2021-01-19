Truepush - Free WordPress Plugin

discussion
Ravi Vaka
Good luck team
@ravi_vaka2 Thanks Ravi
Hi, We release our Wordpress plugin today. Click on 'Get It' to go to our Wordpress plugin page or simply search for Truepush in plugins market place in Wordpress. You can simply install. You can post from your Wordpress and see the stats in Truepush Dashboard. We are a free forever product and currently powering 25Bn Notifications/ month and have 25000+ customer base using us world wide. We have RSS to Push , Sending option from Wordpress, Segments, Triggers, Multi User features and unlimited projects, unlimited notifications, unlimited users for all features. Check, use it and let us know what you think?
Much awaited feature! It will make life easy for wordpress developers. Moreover When are you launching mobile app notifications?
@truepush @chanduhbk We hope this will help many people Chandrakanth. Yes, we hope the same too that it will help many website owners.
So excited to see this go live! An amazing option for all the brands out there who want to save on their marketing expenses while re-engaging and retaining their site users. Free push notification services like these are the need of the hour. :) Truepush for WordPress