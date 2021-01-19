  1. Home
  2.  → Truepush for WordPress

Truepush for WordPress

Free push notifications now on WordPress

Marketing
Growth Hacking
SaaS
+ 2
#5 Product of the DayToday
Truepush is a free forever push notification product for unlimited users , unlimited notifications without restricting any features. If you have Wordpress site, we made this plugin just for you.
We are powering 25Bn Notifications/months for 25k customers.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Raghu KLNHead of Marketing & Strategic Partners
Much awaited feature! It will make life easy for wordpress developers. Moreover When are you launching mobile app notifications?
Share
Manoj Surya
Maker
Product Head @ Truepush.com
@raghukln Thanks Raghu for the kind words and glad you are finding this plugin useful. Mobile app notifications coming with in this Quarter itself :)
Share
Chandrakanth KolluSolution Consultant @Digitalkites
Great addition Manoj! Savior for many website owners @truepush
Share
Manoj Surya
Maker
Product Head @ Truepush.com
@truepush @chanduhbk We hope this will help many people Chandrakanth. Yes, we hope the same too that it will help many website owners.
Share
Manoj Surya
Maker
Product Head @ Truepush.com
Hi, We release our Wordpress plugin today. Click on 'Get It' to go to our Wordpress plugin page or simply search for Truepush in plugins market place in Wordpress. You can simply install. You can post from your Wordpress and see the stats in Truepush Dashboard. We are a free forever product and currently powering 25Bn Notifications/ month and have 25000+ customer base using us world wide. We have RSS to Push , Sending option from Wordpress, Segments, Triggers, Multi User features and unlimited projects, unlimited notifications, unlimited users for all features. Check, use it and let us know what you think?
Share
Tina Verma
Maker
So excited to see this go live! An amazing option for all the brands out there who want to save on their marketing expenses while re-engaging and retaining their site users. Free push notification services like these are the need of the hour. :) Truepush for WordPress
Share