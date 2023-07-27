Products
Trout

Trout

Webhooks made easy

Free
Embed
Trout is a webhook relay. Use sources to receive events from third parties like Stripe. Use sinks to forward those events to your apps. Use the Trout CLI to listen to sources locally and forward events to your locally running processes.
Launched in
Open Source
SaaS
Developer Tools
 by
Trout
Workstreams.ai
Workstreams.ai
An intuitive workflow management app
About this launch
Trout
TroutWebhooks made easy
0
reviews
12
followers
Trout by
Trout
was hunted by
Sarim Abbas
in Open Source, SaaS, Developer Tools. Made by
Sarim Abbas
. Featured on July 28th, 2023.
Trout
is not rated yet. This is Trout's first launch.
