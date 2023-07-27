Products
Trout
Webhooks made easy
Trout is a webhook relay. Use sources to receive events from third parties like Stripe. Use sinks to forward those events to your apps. Use the Trout CLI to listen to sources locally and forward events to your locally running processes.
Open Source
SaaS
Developer Tools
Trout
Trout
Webhooks made easy
Trout by
Trout
Sarim Abbas
Open Source
SaaS
Developer Tools
Sarim Abbas
Featured on July 28th, 2023.
Trout
is not rated yet. This is Trout's first launch.
