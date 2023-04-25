Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → TRIS
Employee communication. Made insightful with TRIS-A.I

Free Options
Embed
Get unprecedented insights into your employees' moods, hot topics, sociometrics, and more, and take your business to the next level. Tris is an AI preprocessor that can be integrated into your in-house communication platform.
Launched in
Analytics
SaaS
Human Resources
 by
TRIS
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"🚀 Your opinion matters to us, and we want to hear your thoughts on our latest products & features. 💡 Please share your experiences, and suggestions. Together, let's shape the future of innovation! 🌐🌟"

The makers of TRIS
About this launch
2reviews
17
followers
was hunted by
Jòzsef Molnos
in Analytics, SaaS, Human Resources. Made by
Jòzsef Molnos
and
Bereczki Karoly
. Featured on April 28th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is TRIS's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
8
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-