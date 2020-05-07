Discussion
Vinoth Ramiah
Hey Product Hunt! I'm Vinoth, founder of TripUp. The most obvious question is, why yet another photo sharing app? Because it's 2020 and we deserve better. Most people use WhatsApp/Instant Messaging group chats to share photos. Photos shared this way are compressed, missing metadata, ordered incorrectly and you end up with multiple copies of some photos. Few use Apple's and Google's solutions and they both have their limitations anyway – both degrade photo quality, iCloud isn't cross-platform and Google Photos are a bad choice for users who care about privacy. So I created TripUp to address these flaws. With TripUp: • Photos are shared and stored at full resolution. • You can save and share photos to other apps at full resolution and with all metadata intact. • Photos received by others are chronologically sorted with your photos. • Duplicate photos aren't shared again. • Works offline – import/export/view/share/un-share/star/un-star photos without an internet connection. App will sync once online again. • Your shared albums can be synced across all your devices. • End-to-end encrypted with PGP – no personal data leaves your device unencrypted. It's currently iOS only but an Android app is planned and the platform is designed to be cross-platform. It's essentially Google Photos meets iCloud Photos meets WhatsApp. Hope you all find this useful and thank you for your time. I'm here if you have any questions! 😄✌️
Been looking for something like this for a long time. First impressions, it’s quick to get started and the sharing experience is really smooth. The encryption is a plus too. Looking forward to trying it out in the real world!