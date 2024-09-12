  • Subscribe
    Tripsy 3 is our most significant update in nearly five years! This version completely overhauls Tripsy, laying the foundation for the next decade of features and enhancements. Highlights: Travel Stats, Track Expenses & New Design.
    Tripsy 3 by
    Tripsy
    was hunted by
    Rafael K. Streit
    in iOS, Mac, Travel. Made by
    Rafael K. Streit
    and
    Thiago Sanchez
    Featured on September 17th, 2024.
    Tripsy
    is rated 5/5 by 6 users. It first launched on January 21st, 2019.
