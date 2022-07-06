Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Triple Payments
Ranked #9 for today
Triple Payments
Request crypto from anyone by sharing a link
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Create and share crypto invoices that can be paid with USDC, ETH, DAI, and more. No more triple-checking wallet addresses – Triple lets you send and request large amounts of crypto via your verified Twitter identity.
Launched in
Payments
,
Crypto
,
Web3
by
Triple Payments
Ramp Corporate Card
Ad
Corporate card with built-in rewards and savings for startups
About this launch
Triple Payments
Securely request crypto from anyone
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Triple Payments by
Triple Payments
was hunted by
Aditya
in
Payments
,
Crypto
,
Web3
. Made by
Ben Che
and
Kevin Ji
. Featured on July 8th, 2022.
Triple Payments
is not rated yet. This is Triple Payments's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Daily rank
#9
Weekly rank
#102
Report