Tripetto for WordPress

Build engaging forms & surveys in just minutes

Boost conversion with appealing form experiences, built, styled and deployed from inside your WordPress Admin, using the powerful Tripetto plugin with its visual editor and lightning fast form engine.
Why Conversational Forms still matter in 2019 - Tripetto - MediumHow to build conversational exchanges right Conversational interfaces were the hot new thing in 2017, and everyone was trying to implement them as quickly as possible. The problem, as many early adopters found out, is that it's really difficult to do a conversational form well - at least, it takes more effort than a traditional form to get right.
Tripetto for WordPress - Tripetto - MediumAfter installing and activating the plugin a new menu option Tripetto appears in your WP Admin menu. Go there to open the plugin's dashboard. To start building, click Create New Form to create an empty form and start the visual editor. Use it to create your form on a self-organizing drawing board.
Jasper Tonk
Walter Elderhorst
 
  • Jasper Tonk
    Jasper Tonk
    Pros: 

    easy to use, ability to keep the data on premisses was key for us

    Cons: 

    none so far

    we implemented tripetto for a large customer website

    Jasper Tonk has used this product for one month.
Maarten Behr
Maarten Behr
Maker
Hi there! This is Maarten from Tripetto. I’ve been happily working with WordPress for creating appealing websites for quite some years now, but when it comes to forms things always got a bit boring. I came across Tripetto a few months ago on Product Hunt when they launched their free web app and got hooked on their visual drawing board for form building. Not much later after reaching out to them I teamed up with the Tripetto developers to create the WordPress plugin, and today we are proudly launching it here on Product Hunt! We are very excited to hear what you WordPress developers and admins think and we’re eager to see your feedback here in the comments. We hope to be extending the plugin very actively going forward and we invite users to submit feature requests though our Gitlab repo (the plugin is completely open source, so have a look if you want). Cheers from Amsterdam, Maarten P.S. Your first form comes with complimentary Premium features, so go check it out!
