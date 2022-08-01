Sign in
Trickle
A place that makes team ideas shareable & interactive
Trickle is a unified workspace where your team can collaborate, communicate and hang out. With news feed, embeds, live threads, and reactions, everyone can voice their ideas and have fun at work.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Community
by
Trickle
Trickle
A place that makes team ideas shareable & interactive
Trickle by
Trickle
was hunted by
Jarod
in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Community
. Made by
min zhou
,
Jarod
and
Victoria Wu
. Featured on August 3rd, 2022.
Trickle
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Trickle's first launch.
