  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Trickle
Ranked #14 for today

Trickle

A place that makes team ideas shareable & interactive

Free
Trickle is a unified workspace where your team can collaborate, communicate and hang out. With news feed, embeds, live threads, and reactions, everyone can voice their ideas and have fun at work.
Launched in Productivity, Notes, Community by
Trickle
Flatfile
Ad
Intelligent data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
Trickle
A place that makes team ideas shareable & interactive
2reviews
Trickle by
Trickle
was hunted by
Jarod
in Productivity, Notes, Community. Made by
min zhou
,
Jarod
and
Victoria Wu
. Featured on August 3rd, 2022.
Trickle
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is Trickle's first launch.
Upvotes
34
Vote chart
Comments
11
Vote chart
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#63