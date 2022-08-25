Products
Ranked #12 for today
Tribes
Hello literally every wallet
Visit
Free
Message any wallet with a consumer-grade, crypto-native app for 1:1 convos, group chats, and token-gated timelines.
Launched in
Android
,
Messaging
,
Crypto
Tribes
About this launch
Tribes
Hello literally every wallet
Tribes by
Tribes
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Android
,
Messaging
,
Crypto
. Made by
Courter
and
Hish Bouabdallah
. Featured on August 26th, 2022.
Tribes
is not rated yet. This is Tribes's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#145
