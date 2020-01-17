Discussion
Tony Maguire
Hi all! I've been taking a small break from my side project to build and launch Tribe (www.jointribe.io). Tribe helps you to increase your Twitter ad campaign effectiveness by enabling you to target custom audiences. Twitter doesn't have great targeting options, so I built Tribe to contribute to a solution. We connect with the Twitter API to get accurate data - the search isn't the fastest at the moment, will speed it up soon. I'm indexing results so the more searches there are, the faster results will eventually be. Focusing on quality at the moment! 🎆 COUPON: You can get 20% off your first month with the code 'EARLY20' ------- ⭐ How it works: 1. Use Tribe to search for public lists using keywords, e.g. 'Product hunt' 2. Download each public list in .CSV format. 3. Upload your .CSV lists to Twitter (you can log into the Twitter ad platform, navigate to 'Tools' [must have a payment method added to see 'Tools'], click 'Audience Manager', then click 'Create new audience' > 'Upload your own list'. It only takes a minute once you know where to find this. ------- ✨ Why use Tribe? • Hyper-target your Twitter ads • Don't waste impressions + money on un-targeted eyeballs • Get better results from your Twitter ad campaigns :) • Unlimited use for one monthly fee. I'm going to stop waffling now. Hopefully this comes in handy for someone, I had fun building it :).
Big fan of this! We use Twitter ads regularly and would love to improve targeting. Congrats on the launch :)
@crewfitter thanks James, let me know if there’s anything else you’d like me to add to Tribe. Happy Saturday 😀
Congrats on launching this, Tony! Looks very slick. Will definitely use it
