Aleksey Kulikov
MakerWeb performance consultant, indie hacker
Hey 👏! Three years ago, Google announced Chrome UX Report dataset. I've been immediately excited because it provided remarkable data collected from real-world Chrome users. I started to explore it. It was hard: BigQuery, the dataset is huge (the first day I spent 60 euro, just running basic queries). So I started to prototype a CrUX Dashboard. After many iterations, hacking, internal releases, here we are. Treo Site Speed is a free report that lets anyone access Core Web Vitals without setup and tracking. I hope this product will help to make the open web faster. And the report itself is highly optimized (95 Lighthouse Score, server-rendered, works without JS). As an example, you can check a report for Produchunt itself: https://treo.sh/sitespeed/www.pr... There's room for improvement. Consider that Core Web Vitals are becoming important search ranking signals.
