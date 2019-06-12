Trendy 404s
A set of creative templates for your 404s
#1 Product of the DayToday
Reviews
Discussion
MakerHiring
Eric Lu
Hi PH friends! Proud to share this free, homemade collection of trendy 404 page illustrations. We've always thought that 404 pages are a terrible part of the internet - it means that the user is hitting a dead end in their experience. But, that doesn't mean that they can't have a surprisingly delightful experience even in the face of getting a 404. We put together this small collection of trendy 404 images so that it could help you in your next project - hope you enjoy! 🎉 Enjoy! Eric
1 UpvoteShare
404 pages have never been so exciting! I am definitely using this in my next project. :)
UpvoteShare