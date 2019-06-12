Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Trendy 404s

Trendy 404s

A set of creative templates for your 404s

#1 Product of the DayToday
Don't let your 404 page be an afterthought! Here's a curated, homemade collection of trendy images you can use for your next project. Hope your users enjoy a delightful experience, even if they do end up with a 404.
Reviews
Discussion
Eric Lu
Eric Lu
MakerHiring
Hi PH friends! Proud to share this free, homemade collection of trendy 404 page illustrations. We've always thought that 404 pages are a terrible part of the internet - it means that the user is hitting a dead end in their experience. But, that doesn't mean that they can't have a surprisingly delightful experience even in the face of getting a 404. We put together this small collection of trendy 404 images so that it could help you in your next project - hope you enjoy! 🎉 Enjoy! Eric
1 UpvoteShare
Mrigank Pawagi
Mrigank Pawagi
404 pages have never been so exciting! I am definitely using this in my next project. :)
UpvoteShare